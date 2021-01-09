Kansas City police warn of phone scam impersonating officer, asking for cash bond

Kansas City police warned Friday of scam phone calls impersonating an officer and demanding money.

The police received a report Friday from an elderly resident who answered a phone call from 816-607-7400 with the caller ID “Board of Police Commissioners.” That is not a KCPD phone number, police said.

SCAM ALERT: We got a report today from an elderly resident who got a phone call from 816-607-7400. It showed up on her caller ID as "Board of Police Commissioners." That is not one of our phone numbers. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/flUcG1Yjr0 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 8, 2021

The caller used the name of an actual officer, police said, and told the woman she had missed a court date. They used the woman’s correct home address and told her to bring cash for her bond to police headquarters at 1125 Locust Street.

KCPD said on Twitter that “police will never call you and demand money. If you get this type of call, hang up.”

When the woman and her husband said they would start recording the phone call, the scammer hung up.