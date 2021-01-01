After overnight ice storm, Kansas City poised for record snowfall on New Year’s Day

Kansas City is poised for record amounts of snow on New Year’s Day as a storm continues to dump snow across the metro area.

Before noon, the National Weather Service had reported 2..5 to 3.5 inches of snow in most parts of the area, said forecaster Spencer Mell. The official January 1 record was set in 1948, when Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.5 inches.

Friday’s total accumulation will likely surpass that as official reports come in later in the day. Forecasters predict total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches today. The heavy snowfall should subside by early afternoon and the storm is expected to move out of the area by about 6 p.m., Mell said.

But travelers are advised to stay home if possible as the snow piled atop a layer of ice that blanketed the region overnight.

The National Weather Service upgraded a winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning Thursday night. That warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday as forecasters predict travel could be “nearly impossible” on Friday.

State and city crews worked throughout the night to treat roadways, but the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning travelers to stay off the roads as most major highways remain covered in ice and snow.

“It’s certainly a tricky forecast and tricky for them to deal with freezing rain falling first and then putting snow on top of that,” Mell said. “So it will probably be a while before they can clear everything. So if you can stay off the roads, that’s the best advice.”

https://twitter.com/NWSKansasCity/status/1344963884520669184

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas hit the road with a 23-year veteran snow plow driver Friday morning, documenting his travels around the city on Twitter.

The City of Independence said it had cleared lanes in many of the biggest arteries by 10 a.m., but said crews wouldn’t start focusing on residential streets until the snow stopped falling.

As of about 8 a.m., Evergy reported more than 11,000 customers were without power in Kansas and Missouri as ice and wind knocked over power lines. By 11 a.m., the number of outages had declined to about 6,300 customers.

Luckily, the winter storm hit on the first holiday of the year, keeping many would-be commuters off the roads. But police did respond to many accidents and collisions as cars struggled on icy streets.

Interstate 49 in Cass County was briefly closed Friday morning as a jack-knifed tractor trailer blocked northbound lanes. Stalled vehicles and collisions were reported on both sides of the state line with incidents on interstates 35, 29 and 70.

Some injuries were reported.

The Overland Park Police Department advised individuals involved in non-injury collisions to avoid calling the police and bring in crash reports at a later date.

The department is still responding to crashes involving injuries or when drivers are suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.