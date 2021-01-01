Kansas City area blanketed in a layer of ice on New Year’s Day. Now the snow is coming

Ice blanketed the Kansas City region overnight before snow began to fall Friday morning, leaving roads and sidewalks a slippery mess.

But the storm has only just begun with another two to five inches of snow expected throughout New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday morning, a winter weather advisory was upgraded to a winter storm warning across the region.

That warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday as forecasters predict travel could be “nearly impossible” on Friday.”

“With a quarter to a half inch of ice already fallen even a small amount of new snow will continue to cause dangerous road conditions and reduced visibility,” the service wrote online earlier this morning.

https://twitter.com/NWSKansasCity/status/1344963884520669184

State and city crews have worked throughout the night to treat roadways, but the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning travelers to stay off the roads as most major highways are currently covered in ice and snow.

While snow plows hit the roads, utility companies are busy working to restore power even as snow continues accumulating.

As of about 8 a.m., Evergy reported more than 11,000 customers were without power in Kansas and Missouri as ice and wind knocked over power lines.