Bicyclist in Independence hit-and-run crash dies; driver jailed on DWI charge

A bicyclist critically injured in a hit-and-run crash involving an alleged drunken driver in Independence has died, Independence police said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Clanton D. Perkins, 53, of Kansas City, Sgt. Steven Boles with the Independence Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit said in the release Wednesday.

Prior to his death, Jackson County prosecutors charged the driver, 25-year-old Flor M. Sales-Narjarro of Independence, with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She was being held in Jackson County jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday along the westbound lanes of 23rd Street just west of Liberty Street. A westbound Honda Civic collided with Perkins, who was also headed west on 23rd. Sales-Narjarro allegedly left the scene. Police later found her and took her into custody.

Perkins was taken to a hospital where he later died.