The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant Northland motel Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Crews used four small hand-lines to put out the flames at the abandoned Extended Stay Inn at 2620 NE 43rd St.

No information on the cause of the fire was available Tuesday night.

Crews made a fast attack to a working 2nd Alarm vacant hotel fire using 4 Small hand-lines @ 2620 NE 43rd St. No injuries reported.

