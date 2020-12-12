Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for help in search for missing man last seen Friday

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing man.

Michael Philavong, who has health conditions, was last seen near North Eighth Street and Tenny Avenue on Friday.

Philavong is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known clothing was not available.

Police said he is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call the KCKPD’s non-emergency number at 913-596-3000.