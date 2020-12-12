Kansas City Star Logo
Overland Park Police issue Silver Alert for missing man, 63, with medical conditions

The Overland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old man.

Medical staff reported Michael Goehrig, of Overland Park, missing Saturday. He has medical conditions and his safety could be at risk, police said.

Goehrig was last seen between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday near West 107th Street and Nall Avenue.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 207 pounds. Goehrig also has gray and black hair and blue eyes.

Police said Goehrig has no known access to a phone or transportation. He does have an acquaintance in Clinton, Missouri.

Anyone who sees him should call their local law enforcement or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

