Crime
Man found dead after Kansas City, Kansas, police respond to shooting early Saturday
One man is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, police said Saturday morning.
Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North 11th Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s dead inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
The homicide remains under investigation.
The killing is Kansas City, Kansas’, 53rd homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal law enforcement shootings.
Police urge anyone with information on this case to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments