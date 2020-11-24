Kansas City police ask for help in search for two missing, endangered children

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for two missing and endangered boys, Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 4. cstark@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in the search for two missing and endangered children.

Avontay Reed, 7, weighs about 100 pounds, is 4-foot-7 and was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

Kelvontae Cooper, 4, weighs about 90 pounds, is 4-foot-4 and was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt with red and black letters, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Both are in the custody of the Children’s Division and were placed with their mother’s sister as a result of their mother’s mental health and drug abuse, police said.

Police said the boys’ mother took them from their aunt’s house on Nov. 9. Their mother was found Tuesday, but the children weren’t with her.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.