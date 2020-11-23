Kansas City Star Logo
Crime

Police investigate non-fatal shooting at Kansas City convenience store

One person was injured in a shooting at a convenience store Monday morning, a Kansas City police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred at the Cenex convenience store at 75th Street and Troost Avenue.

Details of what led up to the shooting and the condition of the victim were not immediately available. A police spokesman, however, said the shooting was non-fatal.

No suspect information was available either.

Police have closed both northbound and southbound Troost while they investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

