Missing 86-year-old with Alzheimer’s has been found safe, Kansas City police say

An 86-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe after Kansas City police asked for help in locating him.

Billie McGaugh, 86, had been last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday leaving his home in the 5400 block of North Tracy Avenue in Kansas City. A Silver Alert was issued for McGaugh, but was canceled Sunday morning.

He had been wearing a brown long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black loafers. He walks with a cane.

McGaugh is 5-foot-9, weighs about 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He also is an insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetic.

Police had asked anyone with information to call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

