Blue Springs police ask for help in search for missing girl last seen early Saturday

The Blue Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for missing Ava Andrew, who was last seen near her home early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 2900 Northwest First Street in Blue Springs around 9 a.m. Saturday on the report of the missing girl.

She was last seen around 4 a.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.