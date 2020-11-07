Kansas City metro adds nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, driving up 7-day case average

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded 950 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the area’s seven-day average continues to break records.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, reported 58,061 cases of COVID-19 to date.

Meanwhile, the metro’s seven-day average of new cases rose to 765. A week ago, it was at 544. Two weeks ago, the average was 359.

More than 1,000 cases each were reported on both Thursday and Friday.

Johnson County added 334 cases of the coronavirus for a total of 16,643. Four more people died in the county for 233 deaths in total.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wyandotte County recorded 62 more cases for a total of 8,772. There have been 166 deaths in the county.

On the Missouri side, two more people died, one each in Jackson and Clay counties, for a total of 145 and 51 deaths, respectively. Kansas City has recorded 227 deaths and Platte County 13 deaths to date.

Kansas City recorded 223 new cases for a total of 16,633. Jackson County added 255 cases, bringing the total to 11,748. Clay County added 61 new cases for 3,097 total and Platte County added 15 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 58,061.

Missouri has recorded 205,066 cases and 3,150 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Kansas, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environment, reported 97,633 cases and 1,166 deaths.