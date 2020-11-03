Two juveniles rescued from Overland Park apartment fire, one critically injured

Two boys were rescued after a fire ignited inside a second-floor unit at the Grant 79 Apartments early Tuesday in Overland Park, according to fire officials.

One of the boys was rushed to a hospital and was listed in critical condition. The fire was reported in the 7900 block of Grant Street just after 8 a.m., according to a news release from the Overland Park Fire Department.

Neighbors dialed 911 and reported fire alarms sounded and smoke poured from a second story apartment unit. Fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa arrived to the fire scene a short time later.

Firefighters forced their way inside the apartment and found two victims unconscious in a bedroom. One of the boys regained consciousness and was able to walk outside to an ambulance. The other victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to fire officials.

Fire crews quickly put out fire which was food cooking. It was contained to the kitchen area but there was smoke damage throughout the apartment unit.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and why the victims were unable to escape, fire officials said.