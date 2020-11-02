Motorcyclist trapped between tires of dump truck in KC crash in critical condition

A motorcyclist is in critical condition Monday night after he struck a dump truck and became trapped in between the tires.

The collision was reported just after 5 p.m. at 12th and Genessee.

The motorcyclist was heading east when a dump truck carrying asphalt turned left in its path, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The motorcyclist struck the truck and was ejected.

The truck’s cab area caught on fire and the motorcyclist became trapped between the tires of the rear axle, Drake said.

Crews with the Kansas City Fire Department freed him and he was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The truck driver was not injured.