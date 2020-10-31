Woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Interstate 435 on Saturday evening

Kansas City police said impairment is a part of the investigation into a Saturday evening crash that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 6 p.m., a black Hyundai was speeding on Interstate 435 trying to pass vehicles while in the right exit lane for East 87th Street. When the driver couldn’t get back on I-435, she lost control on the ramp and struck a concrete highway sign support.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Before the crash, the same driver was involved in an injury hit-and-run with another vehicle near East Red Bridge and Hillcrest roads.