‘Warm, windy and dry’ weather expected in Kansas City next week after cool Sunday

Cooler temperatures are expected in the Kansas City area Sunday before warmer weather arrives for the work week.

After Sunday, it’s “not going to feel very fall like,” said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for The Star.

Temperatures Saturday, Frank said, will be in the 60s with wind gusts more than 30 miles per hour at times.

A cold front will run through the Kansas City area Sunday night bringing temperatures down to the 50s on Sunday, Frank said.

During the work week, temperatures will warm up into the 70s. Frank said Kansas City will see “warm, windy and dry” days for the next week.

