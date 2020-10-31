If you need to vote curbside on Election Day in KC, here’s what you need to know

After record-setting in-person absentee and advance voting in areas on both sides of the state line, voters will head to the polls Tuesday. For those planning a curbside stop to their polling place, the Kansas City Board of Elections issued an update Saturday afternoon.

Curbside voting is allowed for voters who are differently-abled, who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been exposed to the virus. They can vote curbside at their home polling place, but the board recommends voting at Union Station.

“For such voters, the Kansas City Board of Elections believes voting at Union Station will be safer, more convenient, and take less time,” the board said in a statement on Twitter.

To vote curbside at Union Station, voters should call one of these numbers on Election Day to make an appointment:

816-527-3525

816-527-3528

816-527-3633

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Voters will have to provide the following information: name, address, date of birth, phone number, the last four digits of their social security number and an estimated time of arrival, according to the board. They will also need to provide identification.

UPDATE TO CURBSIDE VOTING



If you intend to vote curbside on Election Day please read the information below. pic.twitter.com/34A9vIpyNq — KCMO Election Board (@KCElectionBd) October 31, 2020

Anyone who has tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 is asked to let poll workers know.

When arriving at Union Station, look for signs at the southeast doors facing Pershing Road.

Voters planning to vote at their home poll location should bring an assistant with them, the board said, because the voter or assistant will have to go inside to let the poll workers know they are voting curbside.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Missouri does not officially allow advance voting. But thousands of Kansas Citians have already cast in-person absentee ballots at Union Station.

In Kansas, advance voting can begin up to 20 days before Election Day at election offices or satellite locations.

You can check your voter status here and see a list of polling places here.