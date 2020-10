Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at a business in an industrial area alongside the Kansas River.

Crews were dispatched to the scene about 8:39 a.m. at 6035 Kansas Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department.

That’s the listed address of A-1 Barrel Company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reported structure fire at 6035 Kansas Avenue pic.twitter.com/njZ00RoCas — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) October 30, 2020