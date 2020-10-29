Uptick in number of Kansas City, Kansas, student deaths has leaders saying “Enough”

Kansas City, Kansas, school district leaders say 18 of their students have died within the last year. Eleven of those deaths were the result of gun violence.

On Wednesday, the district launched an anti-violence program they hope brings awareness throughout the Kansas City, Kansas, community and helps stem the violence that has taken a grim toll on the student body. The new program is called “Enough is Enough”.

District board president Randy Lopez said that there have been student deaths in previous years, but there has been an uptick this year in deaths due to violence.

Lopez was at Wyandotte High School Wednesday where district police officers were putting up blue ribbons around trees and other structures on the grounds of the school. Lopez said blue is the school district’s color and it is meant to be a symbol of unity for the community. He said he hopes to see businesses and residents supporting the cause by displaying blue ribbons.

Lopez said residents and businesses wanting to support the effort can contact the district office to request ribbon.