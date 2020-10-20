Serious traffic crash closes busy intersection at Johnson, Antioch in Merriam

A “serious traffic crash” has led to the closure of a busy intersection in Merriam, police announced on Twitter.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of Johnson Drive and Antioch Road because of the wreck which occurred around 9 a.m., police said.

Details of the crash were not immediately available from police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The intersection of Johnson Drive and Antioch Road is closed due to a serious traffic crash. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/htyDyEYiQZ — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) October 20, 2020

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.