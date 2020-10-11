Local
9-year-old boy killed, 2 other children and driver injured in Jackson County crash
A crash early Sunday morning in southeast Jackson County left a 9-year-old boy dead and three other people injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the wreck about 12:10 a.m. at U.S. Route 50 and South Lovers Lane near Lone Jack.
The crash occurred when a northbound vehicle, driven by a 31-year-old Leavenworth man, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled in front of an eastbound vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Wichita man.
A 9-year-old boy in the Leavenworth man’s vehicle was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Injured in that vehicle was a 12-year-old boy and the driver, both of whom suffered “moderate” injuries, according to a crash report. They were both wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
A 9-year-old boy in the Wichita man’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Both vehicles were totaled.
