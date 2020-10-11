Man remains hospitalized day after train hits Jeep, killing 3 in Johnson County

A man remained in critical condition Sunday after the Jeep he was riding in was hit by a train in Johnson County, killing three other occupants, according to the sheriff’s office.

All four occupants of the Jeep were men, said Deputy Claire Canaan, a spokeswoman for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ names and ages have not yet been released.

The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Saturday on a gravel road that intersects with railroad tracks on private property west of Mission Road and just south of the turnoff to Orchard Lane, near the southern end of Overland Park.

Bob Kenney, 69, of Leawood, owns the property and said he did not know who the men were. He said unauthorized visitors frequently drive and walk onto the land, which includes a gravel road and a field.

Kenney said a law enforcement officer told him they believed the Jeep was driven across the railroad and down into Kenney’s field. They said the men were struck as they drove back across the tracks.

“It’s terrible,” Kenney said Sunday morning as investigators in bright yellow vests walked near the tracks behind him with a tape-measure and a notebook.

Kenney said he was horrified by what happened and extended his condolences to the victims’ families. The land has been in his family for more than 100 years and he said nothing like Saturday’s crash has happened there before.

There are no lights or bars on the private road to warn of oncoming trains. However, gates on either side of the gravel road that crosses the track include signs which read “Posted no trespassing keep out.”

Kenney estimated trains run through as frequently as once an hour.

On Sunday morning, hours after the fatal train collision, Kenney asked a man and woman walking a dog near the train tracks to leave the property.

Railroad investigators continued to work at the scene of the crash.