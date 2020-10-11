Kansas City metro adds 125 coronavirus infections, no additional deaths Sunday

An additional 125 Kansas City metro residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to date to 43,839, public health officials reported Sunday.

No additional deaths were recorded. In total, the virus has killed 636 people across the region that encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The day before, health officials reported the region’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, with 835 new cases. An additional five deaths were also reported.

The metro’s seven-day rolling average of new infections is 342. Last week it was 367; two weeks ago, it was 318.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sept. 27 was the last time officials reported no additional deaths in a day across the region, according to data maintained by The Star.

Across Missouri, 144,230 residents to date have been infected, including 2,422 who have died. The state’s positive test rate was 14%.

When Kansas last reported data Friday there had been 65,807 cases, including 763 deaths. The positive test rate was 7.3%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 7.7 million people, killing more than 214,600, according to Johns Hopkins University.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP