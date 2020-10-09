KC police in standoff with two men after a woman is shot in vehicle nearby

Kansas City police were in a standoff with two men suspected of breaking into a residence Friday afternoon in the 4500 block of Tracy Avenue.

According to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesperson, officers were called just after 2 p.m. after a woman inside her residence said she saw two unknown men walk up the back stairs and attempt to break into the upstairs residence, which was unoccupied.

Officers responded to the duplex and got the woman and her fiance out of the building.

Just a few minutes before the break in was reported, a woman was shot inside a vehicle at Brush Creek Boulevard and Troost Avenue, a few blocks away, Becchina said. Her injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, he said.

Becchina said police do not know whether the two men inside the residence on Tracy were connected to the shooting as they have refused to come out.

“Because it is in such close proximity, we’re taking every precaution thinking that it is entirely possible that the men involved in this prowling and breaking in could be associated with this shooting call because it was close in time and proximity,” Becchina said. “So we’re taking every precaution, we have that apartment surrounded.”

Negotiators were continuing to attempt to make contact as of 4:30 p.m. About 5 p.m., tactical officers entered and found no one inside, said Becchina, who added the investigation into the shooting and the suspected prowlers was ongoing.