Platte County sheriff asks for help finding missing 51-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 51-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Christopher Skinner was last seen leaving his Parkville home around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday wearing blue jeans and a blue zip-up hoodie, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is thought to be driving a blue 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a Missouri license plate JD7 Z0X.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521.

Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
