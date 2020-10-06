Highs well above normal expected in Kansas City for next 7 days

It’s not going to feel much like fall for the next week in Kansas City as highs are expected to be well above normal for this time of year, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“We are looking warm — low to middle 80s through the middle of your workweek; enjoying abundant sunshine,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Those warmer temperatures carry over into upcoming weekend for Chiefs Sunday,” she said.

The average temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. No severe or hazardous weather is expected as the rest of the week is expected to remain dry.

Meanwhile Hurricane Delta is rapidly developing as it moves through the Caribbean and eventually setting its sights on the Gulf of Mexico, Bogowith said.

“It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane within the next 24 hours,” Bogowith said. “It’s currently a Cat. 2 with 100 mph sustained winds.”

It’s expected to gain strength as it heads toward the Yucatán Peninsula, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane when it likely makes landfall near Cancun.

By the time it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast in the United States this weekend, it’s expected to weaken to a Category 2 hurricane, she said.

“Still packing quite the punch along the coast line there with a dangerous storm surge that’s life threatening along with very strong winds and a lot of rainfall,” Bogowith said.

