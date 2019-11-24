Local
Liberty asks residents to conserve water after mechanical problem at treatment plant
The city of Liberty has asked people to conserve water for the next several days because of a mechanical problem at its water treatment plant.
The water is safe to drink and no boil order has been issued, according to the city.
“As Liberty begins to wake up, the demand on the city’s water system increases,” the city said on Twitter Sunday morning. “Please continue to limit water usage over the next several days until the system at the water treatment plant can be repaired.”
The city urged people to hold off on any unnecessary laundry and long showers while repairs are made to the system.
“Customers may notice reduced pressure during this time,” the city said. City staff were monitoring water levels and working to expedite the repairs.
The request to conserve water doesn’t apply to all Liberty residents. Some residents receive water from Kansas City’s water system.
