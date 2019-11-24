Liberty asks residents to conserve water after mechanical problem at treatment plant

Liberty has asked its customers to conserve water after a mechanical issue at its treatment plant. The water is safe to drink, but residents are asked to hold off doing laundry and long showers until repairs are made. City of Liberty/Twitter

The city of Liberty has asked people to conserve water for the next several days because of a mechanical problem at its water treatment plant.

The water is safe to drink and no boil order has been issued, according to the city.

“As Liberty begins to wake up, the demand on the city’s water system increases,” the city said on Twitter Sunday morning. “Please continue to limit water usage over the next several days until the system at the water treatment plant can be repaired.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Area where Liberty provides water service. Liberty, Mo.

The city urged people to hold off on any unnecessary laundry and long showers while repairs are made to the system.

“Customers may notice reduced pressure during this time,” the city said. City staff were monitoring water levels and working to expedite the repairs.

Please know that staff continue to monitor water levels and are working to expedite the repair. We will share updates on the City’s website, Facebook and Twitter.



We appreciate your continued understanding and patience. — Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) November 24, 2019

The request to conserve water doesn’t apply to all Liberty residents. Some residents receive water from Kansas City’s water system.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP