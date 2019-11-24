Local

Liberty asks residents to conserve water after mechanical problem at treatment plant

Liberty has asked its customers to conserve water after a mechanical issue at its treatment plant. The water is safe to drink, but residents are asked to hold off doing laundry and long showers until repairs are made.
Liberty has asked its customers to conserve water after a mechanical issue at its treatment plant. The water is safe to drink, but residents are asked to hold off doing laundry and long showers until repairs are made. City of Liberty/Twitter

The city of Liberty has asked people to conserve water for the next several days because of a mechanical problem at its water treatment plant.

The water is safe to drink and no boil order has been issued, according to the city.

“As Liberty begins to wake up, the demand on the city’s water system increases,” the city said on Twitter Sunday morning. “Please continue to limit water usage over the next several days until the system at the water treatment plant can be repaired.”

liberty water conserve map.jpg
Area where Liberty provides water service. Liberty, Mo.

The city urged people to hold off on any unnecessary laundry and long showers while repairs are made to the system.

“Customers may notice reduced pressure during this time,” the city said. City staff were monitoring water levels and working to expedite the repairs.

The request to conserve water doesn’t apply to all Liberty residents. Some residents receive water from Kansas City’s water system.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
  Comments  