Driver allegedly ran red light in crash that killed passenger Saturday night in KC

A 33-year-old Kansas City man who was a passenger in a car died in a crash Saturday night in Kansas City after the driver allegedly ran a red light, police said.

Another passenger in the car suffered critical injuries. The driver was reported to be in stable condition. Both remained hospitalized Sunday morning.

The wreck occurred about 9:15 p.m. as a Chevrolet Caprice sedan was headed west on Stadium Drive. The car collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was headed south on Raytown Road, police said.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Caprice had disregarded the traffic signal, police said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

