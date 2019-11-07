Vehicle crosses median, causes fatal head-on wreck on I-470 in Lee’s Summit Thursday

A fatal crossover crash involving three vehicles Thursday morning has closed Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The head-on collision occurred about 9 a.m. on northbound I-470 near Northeast Colbern Road.

A southbound vehicle on I-470 crashed through the median cable barrier and continued into the northbound lanes of I-470, where it struck a white Buick SUV head on. Another northbound vehicle struck the Buick.

A crossover crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 470 at Northeast Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit killed on person, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Northbound I-470 is closed at Northeast Douglas Street. Missouri Highway Patrol/Twitter

The highway patrol is investigating crash.

The crash involves 3 vehicles. A SB I-470 vehicle crossed thru the median cable into the NB I-470 lanes, striking a NB white Buick suv. Another NB vehicle subsequently struck the white Buick suv. Our Major Crash Unit is on the scene investigating. #MSHP pic.twitter.com/AaJ7yIbMtX — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 7, 2019

Traffic was being diverted off of I-470 at Northeast Douglas Street while debris was being cleared. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area and were urged to be patient.

