Vehicle crosses median, causes fatal head-on wreck on I-470 in Lee’s Summit Thursday
A fatal crossover crash involving three vehicles Thursday morning has closed Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The head-on collision occurred about 9 a.m. on northbound I-470 near Northeast Colbern Road.
A southbound vehicle on I-470 crashed through the median cable barrier and continued into the northbound lanes of I-470, where it struck a white Buick SUV head on. Another northbound vehicle struck the Buick.
The highway patrol is investigating crash.
Traffic was being diverted off of I-470 at Northeast Douglas Street while debris was being cleared. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area and were urged to be patient.
