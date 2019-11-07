Local

Vehicle crosses median, causes fatal head-on wreck on I-470 in Lee’s Summit Thursday

A fatal crossover crash involving three vehicles Thursday morning has closed Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The head-on collision occurred about 9 a.m. on northbound I-470 near Northeast Colbern Road.

A southbound vehicle on I-470 crashed through the median cable barrier and continued into the northbound lanes of I-470, where it struck a white Buick SUV head on. Another northbound vehicle struck the Buick.

fatal i470 crash.jpg
A crossover crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 470 at Northeast Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit killed on person, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Northbound I-470 is closed at Northeast Douglas Street. Missouri Highway Patrol/Twitter

The highway patrol is investigating crash.

Traffic was being diverted off of I-470 at Northeast Douglas Street while debris was being cleared. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area and were urged to be patient.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
  Comments  