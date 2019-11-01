One dead after fiery semi wreck on Interstate 35 in Edgerton, Kansas

One person is dead after a semitrailer lost control, struck a support pillar and caught fire at Interstate 35 and Sunflower Road in Edgerton early Friday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Friday the highway remained closed at Sunflower Road in both directions.

Authorities were called just after 2:30 a.m., said Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claire Caanan. The truck traveling northbound on I-35 lost control for unknown reasons and struck a support pillar of the Sunflower Road Bridge above the highway.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, Caanan said, and was pronounced dead by fire crews at the scene. No information about the driver is available at this time.

Johnson County Sheriff’s officials as well as fire crews and the Kansas Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Canaan said she expects the road to remain closed for a few more hours as crews remove the truck from the road and inspect the stability of the bridge.

