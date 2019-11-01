Man killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver was from Grandview, police say

Kansas City police have released the name of a 23-year-old man who was killed Sunday in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on an interstate in Kansas City, North.

Alejandro Chavez of Grandview was a passenger in a Dodge Dart that was traveling in the wrong direction when the crash occurred on the ramp from northbound Interstate 29 to southbound Interstate 635, according to Kansas City police.

The Dodge Dart was northbound on the ramp when it collided head-on with a southbound GMC Sierra pickup.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chavez died at the scene. The two drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

No other details were released. Police were investigating whether alcohol played a factor in the collision.