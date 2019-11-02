Local
Olathe police seek help in locating 13-year-old boy, say he may be headed to Missouri
Police in Olathe are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Jayden Alexander was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, the Olathe Police Department said.
He may be attempting to travel to his uncle’s house in Grandview, Missouri.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black-and-white jogger style sweatpants, and black Nike shoes.
Anyone who has seen Alexander is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or 911.
