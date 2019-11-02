Local
Olathe police seek help in search for runaway 12-year-old boy
Olathe police are looking a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school Friday and is believed to be a runaway.
Adan Villarreal was last seen by his family on Friday, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department. The release lists the location of his disappearance near the 1600 block of south Lindenwood Drive.
Villareal is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweat pants and bright multi-colored shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information or who locates him is asked to call 911 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500.
Comments