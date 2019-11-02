Olathe police seek help in search for runaway 12-year-old boy

Olathe police are looking a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school Friday and is believed to be a runaway.

Adan Villarreal was last seen by his family on Friday, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department. The release lists the location of his disappearance near the 1600 block of south Lindenwood Drive.

Olathe police are searching for Adan Villareal, 12. He is believed to be a runaway. Olathe Police Department

Villareal is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweat pants and bright multi-colored shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or who locates him is asked to call 911 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500.

