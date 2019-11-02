Silver advisory issued for missing Missouri man with a heart condition

Police are searching for a 73-year-old man with a heart condition who has been missing and without his medication since Thursday.

Jimmie D. Adams left his home in Greenwood, Missouri, just south of Lee’s Summit, before 3 p.m. Thursday. He does not have his medication, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Greenwood Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory Saturday.

Adams recently moved from Texas to Greenwood and was receiving medical treatment, according to the release.

Police said Adams may suffer from dementia and could be attempting to retrieve his vehicle from an unknown address in Oklahoma.

Police issued an Endangered Silver advisory for Jimmie D. Adams after he disappeared Thursday. Missouri Highway Patrol

Adams is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He is diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, high blood pressure and a heart condition.

Anyone with information or who locates him is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-795-1960.

