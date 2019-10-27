Passenger dies in crash caused by wrong-way driver on Kansas City, North, highway

A passenger in a car going the wrong way on a Kansas City, North, interstate died when the car crashed head-on with a pickup truck early Sunday, police said.

The crash occurred about 4:15 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 29 to southbound Interstate 635.

A Dodge Dart was headed north on the ramp when it collided head-on with a southbound GMC Sierra pickup.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A passenger in the Dart died at the scene. Police said the victim had not been identified.

The two drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Police were investigating whether any of the drivers were drunk or impaired at the time of the crash.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP