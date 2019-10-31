Black ice causing slick roads, crashes as Kansas City recovers from October snowstorm

The morning rush hour was getting off to a messy start as a black ice from an early winter storm created slick road conditions and caused numerous crashes across the Kansas City metro area Thursday.

“Getting reports from law enforcement that I-49 south of Belton is extremely slick due to black ice with 5 slide offs in the last hour,” the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said on Twitter about 5:30 a.m. “Please use caution as the wet roads last night have become iced covered roads this morning as temps dropped 8-10 degrees last night.”

Getting reports from law enforcement that I-49 south of Belton is extremely slick due to black ice with 5 slide offs in the last hour. Please use caution this morning as the wet roads last night have become iced roads this morning as temps dropped 8-10 degrees last night. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 31, 2019

“If the road looks wet, assume there could be ice,” the weather service said in a special weather statement.

Road temperatures fell into the mid- to upper 20s, so any surfaces that have not been treated could develop black ice, especially bridges, overpasses and entrance and exit ramps.

Multiple crashes were being reported across the Kansas City metro, including on southbound U.S. 71, which was closed south of 85th Street after a multiple vehicle crash and northbound Interstate 35 at Interstate 435 in Claycomo, which was closed after a crash.

Pedestrians should use extra caution on sidewalks and parking lots. RideKC were urging transit riders to use caution as they were stepping on and off buses.

Be careful on those driveways, sidewalks and steps this morning!! There are just enough slick spots even we can moon walk... #snow #ice #breakin pic.twitter.com/lLhWLnpBmM — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) October 31, 2019

Grain Valley Schools announced they were delaying the start of school by two hours Thursday because of the icy roads. Bus routes will run two hours later than usual. Early childhood sessions start at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

“We are dealing with a freeze warning from now through mid-morning and it is going to be cold outside,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Temperatures have dipped well below freezing; wind chills are in the teens.”

Temperatures will rebound later Thursday to around 40 degrees with ample sunshine, Ritter said.

“That will help melt this fresh coating of snow that’s on the ground,” Ritter said. “By the time we hit our trick-or-treating forecast, it will be cold, but we should be nice and dry.”

Temperatures this evening are expected to drop back into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s once the sun goes down, Ritter said.

Before the warm up, drivers were being urged to use caution, especially on side streets, bridges and overpasses.

“Drive like a pot of your favorite chili is sitting on the front seat!” the weather service included in a road conditions graphic on Twitter.

The winter storm dumped a record snowfall for Oct. 30 of .9 of an inch of snow at Kansas City International Airport, the official climate site for the metro. The previous record was a trace of snow set in 1993.

