Platte County teen killed after being struck by passing pickup truck, police say

A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed by a passing pickup truck Wednesday evening near Missouri 45 and Grass Pad Road, just north of Farley, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a wreck just after 6:30 p.m. The teen was a passenger in the car and had exited the vehicle following an argument, police said.

“While they are trying to get him to get back into the car, another vehicle comes past and strikes the 14-year-old,” said Maj. Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, who is from the Weston area, died at the scene. Relatives arrived at the crash scene but authorities have not released the teen’s name until other relatives have been notified.

The driver of the pickup stopped and is cooperating with investigators, Holland said.

Holland said the incident remains under investigation but it was too early to determine what contributed to the crash. There was no reason to believe that alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.