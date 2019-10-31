Sheriff’s office names 14-year-old boy hit by truck and killed in Platte County

A teenager killed Wednesday when he was hit by a pickup truck in Platte County has been identified as 14-year-old Gage Fogt.

Fogt, of Weston, died after he was struck about 6:40 p.m. at MO 45 Highway and Grass Pad Road, just north of Farley, by a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Fogt had exited a car after an argument and was walking in the area, deputies said.

As people tried to get Fogt back inside the car, the Dodge Ram drove past and struck him, Maj. Erik Holland said Wednesday. Fogt died at the scene.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Relatives who were at the scene at the time of the crash identified Fogt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup stopped and was cooperating with investigators, Holland said.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Platte County Sheriff’s Office distributed a written news release Thursday identifying the teenager who was hit by the truck.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP