Driver partially ejected from car, hospitalized in early Sunday crash in Kansas City
The driver of a Kia who was partially ejected through a window in a crash early Sunday morning in Kansas City was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The wreck occurred about 3:09 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Bruce R. Watkins Drive near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The Kia was traveling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. The Kia hit a guardrail on the right side of the road, crossed all of the traffic lanes and then hit the concrete median.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He was partially ejected from through the front passenger window. He was taken to a hospital.
No further details were immediately available.
