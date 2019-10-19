Missing Kansas City-area man found 7 days after crash has died, police say

A Kansas City-area man who was found in a wrecked car one week after he had been reported missing died Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Ryan Linneman, 37, of Lee’s Summit, had been in the hospital since he was found Wednesday in his vehicle at the bottom of a wooded gully along Interstate 470.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department had asked for help finding Linneman earlier this week. They said he was last seen on Oct. 9 driving a 2004 Honda Accord. Police at the time said they had exhausted all normal means of finding a missing person so they were turning to the public for assistance.

Then, on Wednesday, a dirt bike rider found Ryan Linneman’s damaged car in the gully at the bottom of a steep, 50-foot incline off of I-470, between Raytown Road and View High Drive. The car had been hidden from the view of passing motorists on the interstate, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Linneman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

In a statement Saturday, Lee’s Summit police said they were notified that Linneman died earlier in the day. He was surround by his family.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP