Man killed when pickup truck slams into rear of stopped semi on I-70 in Kansas City

A 31-year-old man died in a wreck early Wednesday when a pickup truck slammed into the rear of a stopped semitractor-trailer on Interstate 70, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. along eastbound I-70 near Van Brunt Boulevard while the semi was stopped in the middle lane because of construction in the area, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man who died in the wreck was the driver of the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was being withheld pending the notification of family.

The semi driver told police that when eastbound traffic stopped because of the construction, and he stopped his semi, he turned on his flashers and tapped his brakes to alert drivers behind him.

Police said the driver of the pickup failed to notice the semi. The left side of the pickup was sheared back by the force of the wreck when it hit the right rear side of the semi.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash and cleared debris.

FOX4 reported the highway reopened just after 6 a.m.

