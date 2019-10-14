Local
Passenger ejected, seriously injured in rollover crash on I-29 in Kansas City, North
Three people were injured, one seriously, when two cars collided Sunday night on Interstate 29 in Kansas City, North, police said.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on northbound I-29 just south of Parvin Road, according to police.
A black Ford Fusion and a white Ford Mustang were headed north on I-29 when they collided, causing the Mustang to veer off the side of the road, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The Mustang rolled several times, ejecting a passenger from the rear seat. That person was rushed to a hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said. Two others in the Mustang were taken to a hospital and were reported to be in stable.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
Northbound I-29 remained open while police investigated the crash, but it was reduced to one lane in the area for about two hours.
