Motorcyclist suffers broken bones in 47-foot-fall from elevated highway in KC, North

A 31-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Saturday night when he crashed into a concrete barrier and fell nearly 50 feet from an elevated highway in Kansas City, North, police said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. along southbound U.S. 169 just south of Missouri 9 highway, which is just north of the Wheeler Downtown Airport, police said.

The motorcyclist from Kansas City was headed south on U.S. 169 on a black Kawasaki motorcycle when he lost control and struck the concrete barrier along the right side of the highway, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and flew over the side of the highway, which is elevated in that area, police said. The man fell about 47 feet and suffered multiple broken bones.

The motorcyclist was listed in serious condition at a hospital Sunday morning.

