All but one lane of Buck O’Neil Bridge to close this weekend for repairs

Bridge repairs will force the closure of all but one lane of the Buck O’Neil Bridge this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced.

Crews will close all the southbound lanes on the bridge between the exit to Richards Road and Fifth Street beginning 7 p.m. Friday so they can repair the deck on the aging bridge.

The southbound lanes are not expected to reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, all but one lane of northbound traffic on the bridge will be closed between Fifth Street and the south end of the bridge during that same time. The exit to the Wheeler Downtown Airport will remain open and will be accessible to northbound traffic.

During the closure, southbound traffic will detour along southbound Missouri 9 through North Kansas City and across the Heart of America Bridge, and then back to Broadway. Southbound U.S. 169 traffic will be able to access the airport.

Driver are urged to plan ahead as the closure will have an effect on traffic.

The bridge over the Missouri River is more than 60 years old. More than 40,000 vehicles use the bridge each day.

