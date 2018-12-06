Kansas City secures $25 million in federal funds for Buck O’Neil Bridge

The federal government is kicking in a $25 million transportation grant to help replace the aging Buck O’Neil Bridge the city has been working to upgrade.
U.S. Congressman Sam Graves, R-Mo., announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation grant in a press release Thursday afternoon.
The Buck O’Neil, or Broadway, Bridge connects downtown to Clay County over the Missouri River, carrying some 44,000 vehicles per day. Replacing the 62-year-old bridge has been a priority for the city.
Graves said the project had been a priority of his.
“And this money will kick start the much-needed replacement of this aging bridge,” Graves said.
The total bill to replace the Buck O’Neil, or Broadway, Bridge is at least $200 million and elected officials at the city and state level had been looking for a way to come up with sufficient funds.
Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner, a mayoral candidate representing the city’s 1st District at-large, said the grant would ease the funding burden on Kansas City, which he said was expected to kick in a total $100 million. Another $25 million would free up other city funds to be used elsewhere or give the city flexibility if the price tag for the bridge ends up larger than $200 million.
The city, Wagner said, had planned to use $40 million in federal funds allocated through the Mid-America Regional Council and had the authority to use up to $60 million from funds generated by a 1-cent sales tax voters renewed earlier this year. The state was also expected to come up with $100 million for the bridge.
“I think it’s a big deal for everybody in this region because, as we showed, the Buck O’Neil Bridge takes about 45,000 cars a day, so to have a better asset for them to use is great for those 45,000 car drivers — because they are going to all points in this region,” Wagner said. “So that to me is a win for this region as well as the city.”
Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt told the Star he and Graves had been advocating the federal government fill the gap, arguing the “voters have agreed to do their part” by renewing the 1-cent sales tax for capital improvements.
The city is also working with Burns & McDonnell to draft an environmental study, which is required before replacing the bridge. It’s expected to wrap up late next year.
Outgoing Congressman Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., also announced the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City Kan. got a $13.8 million grant to replace the interchange at Interstate 70 and the Turner Diagonal.
Yoder said in a release the new interchange would open the door for more economic development.
“This is a massive win for KCK, and will continue to build on the already amazing economic development we have seen over the last decade,” Yoder said.
