KC-area bridge over Missouri River to partially close for ‘significant deterioration’
“Significant deterioration” found during a recent bridge inspection is forcing the Missouri Department of Transportation to close part of the Missouri 291 bridge over the Missouri River Friday.
Crews will close the right lane of the northbound M-291 Bridge at Sugar Creek, the transportation department announced Thursday.
It’s unknown how long the closure will last.
“At this time, we are considering our long-term options with this bridge,” Dave Silvester, district engineering with the Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City, said in a news release. “We ask that the public be patient with us while we determine the best solution for everyone.”
The 70-year-old northbound bridge on the east side of the Kansas City area carries about 11,000 vehicles daily.
Although it was repaired in 2015, new deterioration was found in areas that hadn’t previously needed repairs, the transportation department said.
