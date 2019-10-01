KCK man charged with murder after I-70 pursuit ends in deadly crash

SHARE COPY LINK

A 29-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man who reportedly fled from police, crashing into and killing another driver in the process, has been charged with felony murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The man, identified as Anthony Dorsey, has also been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement after Monday’s pursuit on Interstate 70 near Bonner Springs, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson in a statement.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was trying to stop the man for an alleged registration violation, Highway Patrol Capt. Joe Bott told The Star.

According to the highway patrol’s online crash report, the man fled westbound on the interstate around 2 p.m. Near the Kansas Turnpike Authority terminal, the man then turned around and drove eastbound into oncoming traffic, the report said.

The report indicates that the other driver saw the fleeing vehicle traveling in the wrong direction and tried to avoid it. Bott said both drivers swerved but struck each other head-on.

The other driver died after the collision. The highway patrol identified him as 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois.

Dorsey had injuries that were thought to be minor and was taken into custody at the scene.

The first-degree murder charge is “based on an inherently dangerous felony … fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement,” Thompson said in his statement.

Dorsey is expected to appear in court later this week.

