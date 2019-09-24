Local
Kansas City police asking for public’s assistance to locate missing 13-year-old boy
Kansas City police said Tuesday they are seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for the past two days.
Derrick D. Conner was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 18th Street. Derrick is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a thin mustache.
Derrick was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants when he was last seen.
Police said Derrick’s family is concerned about his safety.
Anyone with information should call the Kansas City police missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136, 816-234-5111 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
