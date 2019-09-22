Local
Kansas City police ask for public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Luiz Garcia was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence near 3rd Street and Bellaire Avenue.
He is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
According to KCPD, Garcia suffers from depression and his family is concerned about his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Garcia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
